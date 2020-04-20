Scams continuing to do the rounds says local Gardai

Gardaí locally have issued a warning again over the weekend about a series of scams doing the rounds.

Fraudsters are using unsolicited phone-calls, emails and messages to try and access your bank or credit card details.

The general warning is NOT to respond or click on any link that you are unsure about and you should never provide your personal or financial details over the phone, via text or email without fully verifying that the person you are dealing with is authentic.