Scene examined in Carlow Town following the discovery of a man’s body earlier today

An investigation’s underway in Carlow after the body of a man was found earlier today.

The male, who’s believed to be in his late thirties, was found in a collapsed state at a residential unit in Graiguecullen.

An examination of the scene’s been carried out and a post mortem’s to take place at University Hospital Waterford – the results of that will determine the course of the garda investigation but KCLR News understands the sudden death’s not thought to be suspicious.