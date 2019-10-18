School children without bus seats in one South Kilkenny area look set to be accommodated

A bigger school bus will mean that school children in Mullinavat left without a bus seat will now be accommodated.

Around 15 children were affected by the issue in the area.

Minister John Paul Phelan says they’ve had a wait but notes “This year’s a late fix but I know for the people concerned they were renting a private bus and spending 70 quid each to send their kids to New Ross on the bus so what he’s doing is he’s extending the bus, there’s a bus there which is a 22 seater & he’s putting a 45 seater on it”.