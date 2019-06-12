School in Carlow Fears Closure

Wednesday 12th June

A special needs school in Carlow is worried that it won’t be able to meet rising insurance costs.

It is one of sixteen special schools across the country that have contacted the Department of Education to highlight the issue of rising premiums.

The Department has had to provide emergency funding for two of the schools just to help them stay open.

Carlow Fianna Fail Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says the government has to tackle the issue or local schools will be facing potential closure.