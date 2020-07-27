School reopening guidelines are coming out too late, says INTO

The Vice President of the INTO says the guidance on reopening schools is coming far too late.

A funding package of 300 million euro is expected to be announced later today, as part of plans to reopen schools at the end of August.

But the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation says schools have very little time to prepare for welcoming students back safely in a few week’s time.

Speaking to KCLR, Vice President of the INTO Joe Mc Keown said they’ve been pushing for months to get a plan from the Government sooner:’

“The document they’re issuing today is coming very late, and we’ve been working with the government and in discussions with the Department for the last number of months to try and finalise the details on this. We certainly would have liked to have had this document published three or four weeks ago. For many, many principals it’s only today that they’re finding out the precise details, and not even all of it today.”