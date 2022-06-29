Scrambler and Quad bikes stolen as garden sheds are targeted in Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow are looking for help in tracking down two scrambler bikes and a quad stolen in the county recently.

Two scrambler bikes were taken when the lock was broken on a garden shed in Askea Lawns between 11pm on Monday 20th June and 10am on Tuesday 21st June.

In a separate incident, in the early hours of Tuesday 21st June a red Yamaha Grizzly quad bike was stolen from a shed in Tankardstown.

It’s understood the bike was taken sometime after 2am.

Anyone with information on either incident, or anyone offered the bikes for sale should contact Gardaí in Carlow on 059 9136620.