Search by Bishop Denis Nulty for Ireland’s favourite hymn to conclude on final day of Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke22/09/2022

The search by our local Catholic Bishop to find Ireland’s favourite hymn concludes today.

Ahead of the National Ploughing Championships Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin Denis Nulty launched the search to find the hymn favoured by people of faith.

Now on Day 3 of the big event in Ratheniska it has been narrowed down to just two – ‘Our Lady of Knock’ and ‘Amazing Grace’.

We’ll find out later which is the chosen one.

