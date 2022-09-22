KCLR News
Search by Bishop Denis Nulty for Ireland’s favourite hymn to conclude on final day of Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska
The search by our local Catholic Bishop to find Ireland’s favourite hymn concludes today.
Ahead of the National Ploughing Championships Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin Denis Nulty launched the search to find the hymn favoured by people of faith.
Now on Day 3 of the big event in Ratheniska it has been narrowed down to just two – ‘Our Lady of Knock’ and ‘Amazing Grace’.
Today two hymns go head to head in the final of ‘Ireland’s Favourite Hymn’ on the @KANDLEi Stand 291 in the final day of @NPAIE ‘Our Lady of Knock’ composed in 1983 and ‘Amazing Grace’ in 1909 @knockshrine @CatholicNewsIRL @Midlands103 @kclr96fm pic.twitter.com/bQlYgiWUMX
— Bishop Denis Nulty (@BishopDNulty) September 22, 2022
We’ll find out later which is the chosen one.