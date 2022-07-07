Search on for a particular jar of baby food which a local mother can’t find in Carlow or Kilkenny

The search is on for jars of baby food for a young local child who can’t eat anything else.

Rory is almost three years old and is autistic – he’s only able to consume and keep down specific foods but over the last seven days the family’s been unable to source them.

His mother Laura Kielthy McKeever on KCLR Live earlier outlined what exactly it is they need; “It’s a four-month plus Heinz baby jar, beef and sweet potato is the name of it, Tesco and Dunnes Stores were the only ones that stocked it and for the last week I can’t get it anywhere at all, so he hasn’t had a dinner in a week”.

She adds alternatives have been found, to no use “We’ve bought every type of other food, blended it, for him his taste and the texture is the problem for Rory I think so he’s literally eating his breakfast cereal, banana semolina, three times a day with his milk, his milk bottles, that’s it”.

KCLR listeners have been responding and hopes are high that an outlet stocking it will be found soon.