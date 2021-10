A local man’s looking to reunite a doll with its owner.

The soft toy was discovered between Ennisnag and Danesfort in Co Kilkenny.

It has the name ‘Béibhínn’ sewn onto the front,

If you know who owns it, please contact KCLR on 1890 90 96 96 or text/whatsapp to 083 306 96 96.