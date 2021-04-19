Search underway for woman missing in County Waterford Mountains

A search is underway for a woman who’s missing in the Comeragh Mountains in Co Waterford.

She was last seen yesterday afternoon.

She is wearing a grey and pink hoody and black trousers and a bobble hat.

South East Mountain Rescue Association members with personnel from Dublin, Kerry and the Glen of Imaal rescue teams and the Rescue helicopter RII7 were alerted yesterday and are continuing their search for the woman again this morning.

Gardaí are asking hill walkers and farmers in the area to be on alert for any sightings of the woman and to contact Gardaí in Tramore.