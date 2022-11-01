Searches for two people missing separately from Co Kildare have been stood down

Searches for two people who were separately missing from Co Kildare have been stood down.

Following the discovery of a body the appeal has ended for a 42-year-old man missing from Newbridge since the 15th of October.

While a 14-year-old girl, also from Newbridge, who’d not been seen since last Saturday (29th October) has been located safe and well.

Gardaí are thanking all who assisted in both cases.