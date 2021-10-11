Searches planned today as part of investigation into disappearance of Kilkenny’s Jo Jo Dollard

Gardai are to begin searches in south Kildare today as part of an investigation into the suspected murders of two women more than 20 years ago.

The operation relates to the disappearance of Kilkenny woman Jo Jo Dollard and Kildare’s Deirdre Jacob in the 1990’s.

21 year old Jo Jo Dollard was last seen in Moone while making her way home to Callan on the 9th of November 1995.

While 18 year old Deirdre Jacob disappeared near her home in Newbridge in 1998.

Detectives do not believe both cases are linked, but are said to be investigating new leads in both inquiries.

The searches, in woodland close to the Wicklow border at Usk Little, are expected to continue for a number of weeks.