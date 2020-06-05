Second phase of Covid-19 restrictions likely to be given the green light today by government

Phase two of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions is likely to get the go ahead today.

Cabinet ministers are expected to approve the next step of the lifting of restrictions with some measures brought forward to earlier than expected.

It would mean that from Monday non-essential retail shops can open.

This will exclude stores in shopping centres and they will need to have a ground level open entrance.

It’s expected playgrounds will also be allowed to re-open.

A system for people to be able to visit relatives in nursing homes is also being examined.

Meanwhile the country’s Chief Medical Officer is urging people to stay away from house parties while Covid restrictions remain in place.

Five more deaths from the virus were confirmed yesterday bringing the death toll to 1,664 while three cases in Carlow were among 38 new positive test results.

It means the county has now seen 169 cases at this point while there’s no change to the Kilkenny number of 339.