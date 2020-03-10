KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Secondary school students gather in Kilkenny to discuss a range of social issues
Up to 600 students involved in the Young Social Innovators programme are involved
Young people have a chance to get their voices hear on a range of social issues at an event in Kilkenny today.
Second-level students from schools across the South East are gathering at the conference centre at the Lyrath Estate this morning.
Topics under discussion include drug use, school stress, mental health, kindness to the elderly, climate justice, street harassment and inclusion.