Section of N24 on South Kilkenny / Tipperary boarder closed as emergency services deal with a crash

UPDATE (10:50am, Wed 2nd Nov) The stretch has now reopened.

Earlier story:

A section of the N24’s closed this morning following a crash on the Kilkenny / Tipperary border.

The two-vehicle incident happened at about 8 o’clock between Piltown and Carrick on Suir.

Emergency services are in attendance and gardaí say the stretch will be closed for a while with diversions in place.

However, it’s understood nobody’s been seriously injured.