KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Section of N24 on South Kilkenny / Tipperary boarder closed as emergency services deal with a crash

It's understood no major injuries have been reported

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace02/11/2022
Image: Google Maps

UPDATE (10:50am, Wed 2nd Nov) The stretch has now reopened.

Earlier story:

A section of the N24’s closed this morning following a crash on the Kilkenny / Tipperary border.

The two-vehicle incident happened at about 8 o’clock between Piltown and Carrick on Suir.

Emergency services are in attendance and gardaí say the stretch will be closed for a while with diversions in place.

However, it’s understood nobody’s been seriously injured.

 

 

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace02/11/2022