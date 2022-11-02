KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Section of N24 on South Kilkenny / Tipperary boarder closed as emergency services deal with a crash
It's understood no major injuries have been reported
UPDATE (10:50am, Wed 2nd Nov) The stretch has now reopened.
Earlier story:
A section of the N24’s closed this morning following a crash on the Kilkenny / Tipperary border.
The two-vehicle incident happened at about 8 o’clock between Piltown and Carrick on Suir.
Emergency services are in attendance and gardaí say the stretch will be closed for a while with diversions in place.
However, it’s understood nobody’s been seriously injured.