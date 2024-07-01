A section of the Abbey Road in Ferrybank will close for seven weeks of works today.

The temporary closure affects the stretch between Abbey Community College and the Christendom junction.

It’s while a sewer upgrade takes place as part of the next phase in the Waterford North Quay Infrastructure works.

Starting today (Monday, 1st July), it’s anticipated this part of the project will be completed by the 16th of August.

Pedestrian and local access will be facilitated with access to Power’s Funeral Home maintained from Fountain Street.

Those travelling in and through the area’s asked to follow warning and directional signage that is in place.

KCLR News’ Martin Quilty’s in the area this morning and updated Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily – hear that her

Meanwhile, hear what some people in the area had to say here;