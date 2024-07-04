Carlow’s annual Garden Festival gets underway later this month and already excitement’s building.

Between the 27th of July and 4th of August a host of local and visiting experts will front talks at a range of venues across the county.

The line-up includes a local debut by Bunny Guinness who’ll present ‘Highgrove and My Grove – a comparison of Prince Charles and Bunny Guinness’ Garden’ at Borris House.

Many other well-known grand homes will also be showcased while added to that there’s a walk too along a stretch of the River Barrow.

The programme was launched with a trail website at Arboretum Home & Garden Heaven in Leighlinbridge.

KCLR News’ Michael Bergin was at the reveal to find out more, hear that here beginning with CEO of Carlow Tourism Eileen O’Rourke;