Senior garda in Kilkenny Carlow division vows to make roads safer

Despite traffic levels dropping in the first seven months of 2020, the number of road deaths increased this year.

There were 84 road fatalities in the first seven months of 2020. This compares with 78 for the same period last year.

Roads Policing Inspector for Carlow/Kilkenny Anthony Farrell said this is a worrying trend telling KCLR News “This is concerning given the significant reduction in traffic volumes since the Covid climate started in March, to try and combat this type of negative trend An Garda Siochana here in Kilkenny and Carlow have since the start of the year increased road safety checkpoints to 6,500 to date, that doesn’t include drug & drink-driving checkpoints and also issued over 5,500 fixed charge notices”.

He adds “I take it as a personal responsibility to make the roads safer with our partner agencies in County Kilkenny & County Carlow and it’s important to say while the vast majority of people adhere to the rules of the road a small cohort still drive in a manner than not only put themselves at risk but also their passengers, other road users & pedestrians”.

Inspector Farrell has this advice for road users: “At least be aware of your environment when driving, drive in accordance with conditions, watch your speed, wear your safety belt, put the phone away when driving and never, ever drink or ingest drugs when driving”.