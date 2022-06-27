Sentence will be passed today on Kilkenny man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter of Gerry Nolan in Castlecomer in 2006

A Kilkenny man will be sentenced today in connection with the death of another man 16 years ago.

Last March, Martin Kelly (age 35) of Church Avenue, Castlecomer pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of 44-year-old Gerard ‘Gerry’ Nolan on July 24, 2006, at Deerpark, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny.

In 2020, he’d been charged with the murder of Mr Nolan but Sean Gillane Senior Counsel, for the DPP, said earlier this year that the plea to manslaughter was acceptable to the State.

At the Central Criminal Court last Monday Mr Justice Paul McDermott remanded Mr Kelly in custody until today when he will be sentenced.