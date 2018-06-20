Serving defence force members need increase in pay & allowances

“Soldiers are sleeping in their cars in that barracks, nobody can deny it”. So says Councillor Joe Malone.

His comments came during a presentation to elected representatives by Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann, the organisation which helps ex-service personell with accomodation & other assistance.

They were in the Council chambers to highlight their annual Fuschia Appeal which each July aims to raise funds. €600,000 is needed & just €44,000 will come from the Government.

But Councillor Joe Malone, himself a member of O-N-E, pointed out that while the group should get the funding they need to assist former personnel, some of the current crew should also be helped.

He says it’s time for the Defense Minister to intervene & increase pay & allowances for those serving members.