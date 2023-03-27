KCLR NewsNews & Sport
SETU Waterford to expand with purchase of part of former Waterford Crystal site
An agreement's been secured to buy 20 acres of the site
The South Eastern Technological University’s to expand its Waterford campus.
In what’s been declared a major moment for the educational facility’s development, Minister Simon Harris has announced an agreement’s been secured to buy 20 acres of the former Waterford Crystal site.
This milestone announcement also furthers the vision to create a University-Enterprise Quarter for the city and the region as a whole.