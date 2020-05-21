Seven confirmed and two suspected Covid-19 cases at St Luke’s Hospital

St Luke’s Hospital is treating seven patients for Covid-19 today.

There are two other patients awaiting test results at the moment.

One of the confirmed cases is being treated in the critical care unit along with two other suspected cases.

There are bed vacancies in the ICU but not any general bed vacancies at the moment.

The INMO says there are eight patients on trolleys at the local hospital this morning.

Cardiologist at St Luke’s Dr Michael Conway says they are expecting they will have to deal with more cases in the coming weeks as restrictions ease.

But he says he is hoping that people will stick with the guidelines to help avoid a surge.