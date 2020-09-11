Seven food producers in Carlow & Kilkenny shortlisted for Blas na hÉireann awards

Seven local food producers have been shortlisted for the awards.

Callan Bacon, Natures Oils & Sauces and The Fig Tree Restaurant T&H Clarke Ltd. will fly the black & amber for Kilkenny.

While Carlow’s represented by Carlow Brewing, Seerys Ltd./Heatherfield, Sunshine Juice Ltd. and The Chocolate Garden of Ireland.

Winners will be announced online on October 3.

After the initial first round of judging, the top scoring products from a number of categories went through a second round of tasting, both in Dingle and at satellite venues across the country. In conjunction with UCC these results were studied and the findings showed that the results based on two entirely separate panels returned the exact same rankings.

These results will be used to determine the winners as the weekend of events in Dingle has been cancelled.

