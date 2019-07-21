Several hundred turn out in support of Kilkenny Greyhound Track as protest takes place outside

It’s understood hundreds of people turned out for the races at Kilkenny Greyhound Track on Friday night after they issued a call for support.

The stadium put out the call on Thursday after finding out a protest had been organised to take place there.

Up to 80 people turned up to that, demonstrating against animal cruelty in the industry highlighted in an RTÉ documentary.

A post on the stadium’s facebook page said they wanted people to show the protestors that “greyhound people won’t be bullied.”

Its common knowledge now at this stage that the greyhound industry in Ireland has been targeted by a minority in this… Posted by Kilkenny greyhound stadium on Thursday, July 18, 2019

Those protesting say money from Irish taxpayers needs to stop being used to support the industry.

They were calling for the industry as a whole to be shut down.