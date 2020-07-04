Several places across Carlow and Kilkenny at risk of drought

Seven water supplies in Kilkenny and Carlow are still in drought or potentially in drought despite all the recent rain.

Water treatment plants at Gurteen in KIlkenny and Raheenleigh in Carlow are the worst affected with Irish Water still having to bring extra supplies in by pipe or by tankers.

The utility is reviewing the hosepipe ban in place at the moment but says for now we should still be trying to conserve water.

Spokesperson Richard O’ hEadhra explains there are a number of places across the two counties that may be impacted.

In Kilkenny, Jamestown, Graiguenamanagh and Coolroe could potentially be affected, while in Carlow places such as Kildavin, Kilbride, Myshall, Hackettstown and Bilboa may also be affected.