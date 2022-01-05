FG TD says ongoing links between local Sinn Fein & the IRA means they are not fit coalition partners

Sinn Fein’s ongoing links to the IRA mean they should not be allowed into government in the republic of Ireland.

That’s according to Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan who recently tweeted that he would never vote for, or serve in, a coalition with them despite consistent polls making them the biggest party in the country.

Deputy Phelan says Sinn Fein’s political and finance policies are not implementable.

And he says local TD Kathleen Funchion’s attendance at the Belfast funeral of former senior IRA leader Bobby Storey during lockdown proves that the links to paramilitarism are still there.

But another local TD says the government’s Health and Housing policies are all talk and a Sinn Fein coalition would be good for the country.

Fianna Fail’s John McGuinness says it might bring in some badly needed reforms which are not happening under the current government.