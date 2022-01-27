Chair of Children’s Committee says political pressure must deliver CAMHS accountability

The Chair of the Oireachtas Children’s Committee says pressure needs to be kept on until there’s proper accountability in the CAMHS service.

Carlow Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion has been responding to a damning report which found serious failings in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in South Kerry.

The review found 227 children were exposed to risky treatment, and 46 were harmed significantly, after being prescribed inappropriate medication by a junior doctor.

Deputy Funchion says we need to start developing a culture of no tolerance when it comes to matters like this: ”Particularly in relation to our children, who we’ve seen so failed time and time again by this state, both in the past and in the present and it’s just not good enough in 2022 to think that some people might get away with this.

”And it’s up to us as politicians to ensure that pressure is kept on until there are answers and there is proper accountability,” she vowed.