Sha Roe Bistro and Campagne Crowned Best Restaurants in Carlow and Kilkenny at Leinster Restaurant Awards

Sha Roe Bistro and Campagne have been named Best Restaurants in Carlow and Kilkenny respectively.

There were local winners in each of the 17 categories at the Leinster Restaurant Awards this week.

Neighbourhood Espresso were named Carlow’s Innovator of the Year while Arán took that title in Kilkenny as well as the prize for Best Casual dining.

Pimento won best World Cuisine for Carlow and Aroi were named Kilkenny winners.