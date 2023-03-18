KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Sha Roe Bistro and Campagne Crowned Best Restaurants in Carlow and Kilkenny at Leinster Restaurant Awards

Neighbourhood Espresso, Arán, Pimento and Aroi also took home awards across various categories at the event

Photo of John Moynihan John Moynihan18/03/2023
image pexels.com

Sha Roe Bistro and Campagne have been named Best Restaurants in Carlow and Kilkenny respectively.

There were local winners in each of the 17 categories at the Leinster Restaurant Awards this week.

Neighbourhood Espresso were named Carlow’s Innovator of the Year while Arán took that title in Kilkenny as well as the prize for Best Casual dining.

Pimento won best World Cuisine for Carlow and Aroi were named Kilkenny winners.

