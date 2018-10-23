Shan Tynan Glad to be Home from Houston

Shauntelle Tynan says its still sinking in that she is actually home in Carlow.

Shan and her family arrived back from Houston last week and she says its been a bit of a whirlwind since.

The 20 year old was declared cancer free back in August after a grueling year and eight months of treatment in Texas Children’s hospital.

She kept everyone at home updated on her progress throughout the journey and told KCLR Live this morning it wasn’t always easy but she was so grateful to be given that opportunity to get well again.