Shaws Carlow & the Haddens Centre have reopened

Both closed last week following confirmation of a positive case of Covid-19

Avatar Edwina Grace 25/08/2020
Shaws on Tullow Street in Carlow (Credit: Carlow Weather)
Shaws Carlow & the Haddens Centre have reopened today.

Both have been closed since last week following confirmation of a positive case of Covid-19.

An outlet spokesperson says they worked in collaboration with the HSE to ensure that all measures have been taken to provide a safe shopping and working environment.

And they welcome & look forward to meeting all their customers again.

