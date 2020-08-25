KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Shaws Carlow & the Haddens Centre have reopened
Both closed last week following confirmation of a positive case of Covid-19
An outlet spokesperson says they worked in collaboration with the HSE to ensure that all measures have been taken to provide a safe shopping and working environment.
And they welcome & look forward to meeting all their customers again.