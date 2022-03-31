“She carried my family, now it’s my time to carry her family” says Kilkenny native Cathy Wheatley after helping her surrogate out of Ukraine

A Kilkenny woman says she felt compelled to go and bring her Ukrainian surrogate and her family back to Ireland.

Cathy Wheatley, who has two-year-old twins through surrogacy, embarked on the mission earlier this month but it was far from straightforward.

However, with the help of the Scottish landscapers who helped Carlow student Racheal Diyaolu flee, Ivanna and her family made it as far as a refugee camp near the Romanian border.

Cathy told KCLR Live that she took over from there getting a contact from the Twilight group in Kilkenny to drive her over the border in a van.

Hear the conversation with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin in full here: