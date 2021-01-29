Gardai investigating Shebeen after a number of people discovered on Kilkenny farm after sudden death of local man

A number of people were discovered on a farm in south Kilkenny after a local man died suddenly on Wednesday night.

KCLR understands that Gardai are investigating breaches of Public Health and Liquor Licensing Regulations after a Shebeen was found to be operating on the farm near Mooncoin.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the illegal bar.

Gardai have confirmed they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 20s.

He was declared dead at the scene and a post mortem examination is being carried out at Waterford University Hospital.

Gardai say the results of the postmortem will determine the course of their investigation into the death.

It’s also been confirmed today that a number of the new Covid fines have been issued by local Gardaí in the Carlow Kilkenny Division.

Gardaí can now issue a €500 fine for organising a party in your house or for €150 for attending a gathering in someone else’s.

Local Cllr Fidelis Doherty says locals are shocked by the death and the circumstances, but she’s calling on everyone to stick to the public health restrictions.