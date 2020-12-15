Sheds and stables outside Kilkenny City removed by the county council

Sheds and stables at grounds just outside Kilkenny City have been removed.

The county council yesterday undertook the measure and it’s understood alternative accommodation for the animals was offered.

The local authority issued the following statement to KCLR News this morning: “Kilkenny County Council, supported by An Garda Siochana removed temporary stable structures from lands at Wetlands, Kilkenny yesterday 14th December. The removal of these temporary stable structures is one of the actions required to improve access into and out of the Wetlands area to allow both Kilkenny County Council and An Garda Siochana to more effectively monitor and manage the area in the public interest.”

While a Garda spokesperson says they were there to “preserve the peace” and there were no issues.