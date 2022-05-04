KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Shock and concern in Kilkenny following two violent incidents in the city according to Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness
One happened at 10pm on Monday night, the second just before lunchtime yesterday (Tuesday)
A local TD says city residents have been left shocked and concerned by the details of a violent death on the Hebron Road yesterday afternoon.
Gardaí were called out to reports of a serious assault at 12:45pm and found a man with significant injuries. (More here).
The man in his forties, named locally as John Cash, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital where he died from his wounds.
A man in his late twenties was arrested at the scene and is still being questioned by Gardaí.
It followed a second, unconnected stabbing incident in the city (more on that here) – two men are due before Carlow District Court today in relation to that.
Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness joined our Sue Nunn on last evening’s The Way It Is: