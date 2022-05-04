Shock and concern in Kilkenny following two violent incidents in the city according to Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness

A local TD says city residents have been left shocked and concerned by the details of a violent death on the Hebron Road yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí were called out to reports of a serious assault at 12:45pm and found a man with significant injuries. (More here).

The man in his forties, named locally as John Cash, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital where he died from his wounds.

A man in his late twenties was arrested at the scene and is still being questioned by Gardaí.

It followed a second, unconnected stabbing incident in the city (more on that here) – two men are due before Carlow District Court today in relation to that.

Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness joined our Sue Nunn on last evening’s The Way It Is: