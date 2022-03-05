Shock at sudden death of Ballyhale Clubman Paul Shefflin

The sudden death of Ballyhale Clubman Paul Shefflin has sent shockwaves throughout Kilkenny and beyond.

KCLR understands the father of four, died suddenly yesterday afternoon.

As a mark of respect, the Ballyhale Shamrocks AGM which was to take place tonight, has been adjourned.

The club have posted the following tribute on their Facebook page:

Shamrocks GAA Club are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of club member and former player Paul Shefflin. Paul was an unbelievable player and won many County championships and Club All Irelands wearing the Jersey he loved. Paul was also a former Senior Club Treasurer and was currently involved in coaching underage teams and was actively involved in the Juvenile section of the club. Our condolences to his loving wife Aoife, his four children, his parents Henry & Mai, his brothers and sisters and the extended Shefflin and Mc Cathy families .

May Paul RIP