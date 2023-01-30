Shock continues to ripple through Kilkenny following death of hurler James ‘Shiner’ Nolan

Kilkenny continues to feel shock following the death of a local man.

Hurler James “Shiner” Nolan of Carn in Dunbell died after his vehicle hit a wall in the early hours of Friday morning.

He’d played for the county and also Clara GAA Club.

As a mark of respect Kilkenny GAA Supporters Club has rescheduled its AGM from tomorrow (Tuesday) – it’ll now go ahead from 7:30pm Thursday at UPMC Nowlan Park.

James had also played soccer with East End United in Bennettsbridge and the club postponed all of their games yesterday (Sunday).

