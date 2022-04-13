Shockwaves at deaths in Sligo being felt in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

Shockwaves are rippling across the country following two suspicious deaths in Co Sligo across two days.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man in his late fifties was found in an apartment on Connaughton Road in Sligo town at around 10:30pm last night (Tuesday).

Gardai say had suffered ‘significant physical injuries’.

His body remains at the scene this morning pending the arrival of the Garda technical bureau and the state pathologist.

The man being detained is in his early twenties and is being held under section four of the criminal justice act.

Sligo based journalist Sorcha Crowley says he was arrested just before 2 o’clock this (Wednesday) morning following intense Garda activity and backup from the Emergency Response and Air support Units.

Though it’s not yet known if there are any links, it’s the second suspicious death in Sligo in two days after 41-year-old Aidan Moffit was found with ‘significant physical injuries’ at his home in Cartron Heights on Monday evening.

Gardaí investigating the murder of the well-known auctioneer believe he may have met his killer online and officers are examining if a hate-related motive was involved.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says she has spoken with the Garda Commissioner about the killings in Sligo, and Gardaí will “ensure justice is done”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he’s deeply concerned by the violent deaths and is urging anyone with information to come forward.