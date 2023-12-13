FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport

Shoppers flock to new Boots in Carlow some even making the trip from Australia

It's the 95th Irish outlet for the chain

Images: Boots Carlow staff, Ethna Quirke/KCLR

The doors have officially opened at Boots’ Carlow outlet.

Images: Ethna Quirke/KCLR

It’s the 95th Irish store for the British pharmacy chain which already has two in Kilkenny city (on High Street and at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre).

17 people have been employed at the new premises which is based at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre.

Our Ethna Quirke was there for KCLR to speak to store spokespeople and shoppers …

