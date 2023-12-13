Shoppers flock to new Boots in Carlow some even making the trip from Australia

The doors have officially opened at Boots’ Carlow outlet.

It’s the 95th Irish store for the British pharmacy chain which already has two in Kilkenny city (on High Street and at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre).

17 people have been employed at the new premises which is based at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre.

Stay tuned to @kclr96fm to hear about today’s opening of Boots’ 95th Irish outlet at Fairgreen Shopping Centre in #Carlow Our @ethnaq1 was there! pic.twitter.com/w5MFUa525c — Edwina Grace/Éadaoin de Grás (@edwinagrace) December 13, 2023

Our Ethna Quirke was there for KCLR to speak to store spokespeople and shoppers …