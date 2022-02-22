Significant Garda presence in Graiguecullen, Carlow following two attempted armed robberies earlier today

UPDATE (3:20pm, 22nd February): Suspect has been arrested – stay tuned for more on air.

There’s a significant Garda presence at the scene of an incident in Graiguecullen.

It follows two attempted armed robberies at separate local business premises in the area earlier.

The first was at 11:45am at the Amber Garage on Church Street with the second shortly after, at about 12noon, at Callinan’s XL on Chaff Street.

A lone male was involved – he’s been described as In his early twenties wearing dark tracksuit bottoms with a blue and maroon hoodie.

Superintendent Aidan Brennan’s confirmed the man’s believed to have been a knife, he threatened staff at both outlets however fled empty-handed, in the direction of Carlow Town.

Eyewitnesses have told KCLR that at least one ambulance attended but nobody was injured in either incident.

No arrests have yet been made but Gardaí are asking anybody who has anything to report to come forward.