Significant haul of power tools taken from the Freshford area of Co Kilkenny
It happened between 4am and 6am last Friday
A significant haul of power tools were stolen from a pick-up in Freshford last Friday morning.
The grey Nissan Navara was parked outside a house in Graigueswood when the tools were taken between 4am and 6am.
A battery angle grinder, a jigsaw and an impact drill were taken – all of them DeWalt brand.
Gardaí are investigating and anyone with any information or anyone who is offered any of these items for sale is asked to contact Castlecomer Station