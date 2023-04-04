Significant haul of power tools taken from the Freshford area of Co Kilkenny

A significant haul of power tools were stolen from a pick-up in Freshford last Friday morning.

The grey Nissan Navara was parked outside a house in Graigueswood when the tools were taken between 4am and 6am.

A battery angle grinder, a jigsaw and an impact drill were taken – all of them DeWalt brand.

Gardaí are investigating and anyone with any information or anyone who is offered any of these items for sale is asked to contact Castlecomer Station