“Significant” numbers of Covid-19 cases could be reported in the next seven days

The recent spike in coronavirus cases and its spread in meat processing plants will be the focus at a meeting of government ministers later.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is gathering via videolink, and will also hear about plans to ramp up testing at the facilities.

It comes as public health officials warn a “significant” numbers of Covid-19 cases could be reported over the next seven days.

57 more cases have been confirmed, thankfully none of them in Carlow or Kilkenny. While Ireland’s incidence of cases per 100,000 people over the past fortnight is higher than the UK.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn says the increase in cases isn’t just confined to Kildare, Laois and Offaly, where restrictions have been imposed.

It comes as 57 more cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours, none of them in our locality.

19 cases are in Kildare, 11 in Dublin, 10 in Offaly and seven in Limerick with the rest in Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry and Wicklow.

The number of positive test results is still 185 in Carlow with 359 in KIlkenny giving a tally of 544 for the two counties so far.

No further deaths are being reported so the National death toll is still 1,772 with a full total of 26,768 cases for the whole country.