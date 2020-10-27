“Significant” smoke damage caused to county Carlow home in weekend fire

Emergency services were called to a house fire in county Carlow over the weekend.

Tullow and Hacketstown Fire Brigades were alerted to the blaze in a domestic property at Fr Murphy Terrace on the Dublin Road in Tullow at 5 o’clock on Sunday evening.

Firefighting teams wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire which was confined to a first floor bedroom.

There was significant smoke damage caused to the rest of the property but KCLR News understands that nobody was seriously injured in the incident.

The couple who rented the property are expected to present to Carlow County Council to discuss being rehomed today.