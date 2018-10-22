Silver medals for local troops at top international competition

Local troops have picked up an award at one of the toughest international competitions in the world.

Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Battallion based at the James Stephen’s Barracks in Kilkenny won silver medals over the weekend at Exercise CAMBRIAN PATROL 18.

The British Army’s top international competition, known as the toughest patrolling exercise in the world, is held in Wales each year.

It takes 48 hours, where participants cover 67 kilometres through the rugged Cambrian Mountains and swamp lands of mid-Wales carrying 25 kilogrammes of equipment.

It’s a physically grueling 2-days which needs determination and teamwork in the most unforgiving mountainous terrain with many tactical and technical challenges along the way.

This year there were 134 teams from 31 different countries all over the world trying to prove themselves.

A Patrol of ten soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Battalion based in Kilkenny stand out as among the best in the world after picking up silver medals.

Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett praised the local patrol for their courage, strength and professionalism.