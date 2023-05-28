Simon Harris attending ceremony honouring the unveiling of the missing persons national monument in Kilkenny today

A commemorative ceremony to honour the 21st anniversary of the unveiling of the Missing Persons national monument will take place in Kilkenny Castle Park this morning.

The monument, which was unveiled 21 years ago yesterday by then President Mary McAleese, features the handprints of family members of the missing.

People are advised to meet at the entrance to Kilkenny Castle at 11:30am this morning, to walk to the monument where there will be prayer and reflection, and music by the Kilkenny Gospel Choir.

Minister Simon Harris is one of the many dignitaries who will be in attendance, and he will also give an address at the event.

Speaking to KCLR, Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness, outlines what can be expected from today’s commemoration.

“When we get to the monument itself, then we will say a few words in relation to the missing. The Minister will address the gathering and we will remember all of those that are still suffering the trauma and daily sadness of having one of their family members go missing.”