Singer John Travers “humbled and delighted” to be honoured by Mayor of Kilkenny for his contribution to music

The outgoing Mayor of Kilkenny used his last event to honour a local performer.

John Travers was presented by Andrew McGuinness with a Mayoral Award for his contribution to music during a concert for the Lions Club at the Watergate Theatre on Thursday night.

He shared the stage with a host of talent, including Rob Grace and The Kilkennys.

Speaking to KCLR’s Edwina Grace who was MC for the event John said he was “humbled and delighted”:

“I would look at it from the point of view as its not for me, its for the people who came to see us playing over the last 60 years”

Paying tribute to John Travers the Mayor Andrew McGuinness said it was well deserved describing him as a great friend and a mentor:

“He has given us a lifetime of music. He has played for thousands of charities, he’s taught thousands of youngsters, he’s taken youngsters under his wing and given them encouragement, motivation, confidence and equipped them with the tools to go out and perform”