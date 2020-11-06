Sinn Féin has tabled a motion of no confidence in Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The party says Minister Varadkar’s defence of his leaking a confidential GP deal is not credible.

A spokesperson for the Tánaiste has accused Sinn Féin of only being interested in political mudslinging at a time of national crisis.

The Dáil will debate the motion on Tuesday – but Taoiseach Micheál Martin believes the issue has been comprehensively dealt with:

“He has apologised for an error of judgement on his behalf, I’ve said it was the wrong thing to do, wrong way to do things, not best practise, he has apologised in the Dail for that error of judgement and there was a very comprehensive presentation to the Dail on it”.