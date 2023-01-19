Sinn Féin TD for Carlow Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion says no psychologist has been assigned to Newtown Dunleckney National School under NEPS

No psychologist has been assigned to a local school under the National Educational Psychological Service or NEPS.

Sinn Féin Deputy Kathleen Funchion raised the issue in the Dáil last night on behalf of Newtown Dunleckney National School where she had the opportunity to ask Special Education Minister Josepha Madigan about it.

The Minister pointed out that at any given time there can be gaps in a national service and in this particular instance a promotion has resulted in one.

She also suggested that the school should make direct contact with NEPS Head office to discuss their concerns around this.

You can watch the transaction in full via here – select Wednesday, Jan 18th 2023, then the video marked ‘2023-01-18 21:32’ and you’ll find the piece about a minute in.