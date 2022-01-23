Sinn Fein’s Kathleen Funchion calling for restoration of supports for children with additional needs

A local TD says all of the services, in particular for children with special needs and other medical appointments that have been put on hold due to Covid-19 need to be restored as soon as possible.

It follows the Governments announcement on Friday evening with most of the restrictions lifted.

Sinn Fein’s Kathleen Funchion who is the parties spokesperson on Children and Youth Affairs, says additional resources need to be made available to build the services back up.. I think with masks the only remaining restriction there really is no reason to not look at additional resources and supports as they are badly needed.