Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty expects Kathleen Funchion on their front bench if they’re voted into power

Carlow and Kilkenny could be in line to have a senior Minister in the next government.

Malcolm Noonan is the only local TD with a ministerial portfolio at the moment as a Minister of State in the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Kathleen Funchion is the Sinn Fein Spokesperson on Children, Equality and Disability.

Current polls indicate that the party is likely to be in a position to form a coalition and senior spokesman Pearse Doherty says he expects Leader Mary Lou McDonald to have Deputy Funchion on their front bench.

“This is the team that she wants to lead into the next election and hopefully into government and Kathleen obviously retaining her position there as a valuable member of our front team,” said Pearse.

“It sends a very clear signal to the voters in Kilkenny that you have a very valuable and well respected and well thought of member of our team at a national level,”.