SIPTU to ballot its National Ambulance Service members in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country over strike action

SIPTU will today ballot its members in the National Ambulance Service to see if they want to strike.

The group’s in a dispute with the HSE over what they say is its failure to fully introduce reforms to benefit the vital public service.

NAS recommendations include the introduction of new grades of staff, new job descriptions and the up-skilling of workers.

The union’s concerned they haven’t been implemented yet and it wants commitments over new grades and pay scales to be met.

Meanwhile, the NAS recently expanded its Pathfinder service to Kilkenny.